Must-have root veggies in every pantry
What's the story
Roots are a vegetarian's best friend, bringing nutrition and flavor to the table.
These underground gems can make any dish wholesome.
From making soups delicious to starring in a salad, roots can do it all and how!
They provide essential vitamins and minerals and are perfect for those wanting healthy meals.
Here are must-have roots that can take your vegetarian cooking to the next level.
Sweet potatoes
Versatile sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are fiber-rich, loaded with vitamins A and C, and packed with antioxidants.
Their natural sweetness makes them ideal for savory, as well as sweet dishes.
You can roast them and serve them as a side or mash them to add a creaminess to soups.
They also make for a great salad option when cubed and roasted with herbs.
Sweet potatoes add colors to your plate and loads of health benefits.
Carrots
Nutrient-packed carrots
We all know carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body.
This crunchy root becomes tender when cooked, making it a perfect addition to recipes such as stews or stir-fries.
Grated carrots can also be added to salads or baked goods for additional moisture and nutrition without affecting the flavor too much.
Beets
Earthy beets
Beets provide an earthy flavor that complements tangy ingredients, like vinegar or citrus fruits.
They are loaded with folate, manganese, and nitrates that promote heart health by boosting blood flow.
Roasting beets brings out their natural sweetness. They can be sliced thinly into salads or blended into smoothies for an unexpected twist.
Ginger root
Spicy ginger root
Ginger root has a strong flavor, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties, courtesy gingerol, its active compound.
It gives a warming effect to dishes like curries and teas, making them delicious.
Ginger also facilitates digestion by coating the stomach lining after meals.
This makes it an invaluable ingredient in both savory and sweet recipes, making way for a balanced diet.
Turmeric root
Zesty turmeric root
Turmeric root has an eye-catching yellow hue from curcumin—a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties, much like ginger.
Use fresh turmeric grated over rice pilafs, or mix it into smoothies with other fruits like mangoes.
It pairs beautifully with their sweetness without dominating the flavors within every sip taken after.