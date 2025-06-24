Spinach v/r romaine: Which is healthier?

For all the salad lovers out there, picking the right leafy green can make a world of difference in terms of nutrition intake. Spinach and romaine are two of the most common choices, both of which come with their own advantages. Here, we compare the nutritional profile of these greens, giving you an insight into the best salad ingredients.

Vitamins Vitamin content comparison Spinach is famous for its vitamin A and K content. One cup of raw spinach gives more than 50% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A and over 100% of vitamin K. Romaine lettuce also gives vitamins but less than spinach. It gives around 20% of the daily value of vitamin A per cup and about 50% of vitamin K. Both greens provide essential nutrients, but differ in concentration levels.

Minerals Mineral richness in greens When it comes to minerals, spinach is the clear winner with more iron and magnesium. One cup has about 6% of the daily iron intake and 5% for magnesium. Romaine has less iron (2% approximately), but it does offer a good dose of calcium (about 4%). These differences further emphasize how every green can fill dietary gaps through its mineral content.

Calories Caloric value insights For the calorie-conscious, both spinach and romaine are low-calorie greens that are ideal for weight loss diets. Spinach has roughly seven calories per cup, whereas romaine has slightly less at five calories per cup. The small difference in calories makes both greens ideal for bulking up meals without adding much to your calorie intake.