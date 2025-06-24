Spinach v/r romaine: Which is healthier?
What's the story
For all the salad lovers out there, picking the right leafy green can make a world of difference in terms of nutrition intake. Spinach and romaine are two of the most common choices, both of which come with their own advantages. Here, we compare the nutritional profile of these greens, giving you an insight into the best salad ingredients.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Spinach is famous for its vitamin A and K content. One cup of raw spinach gives more than 50% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A and over 100% of vitamin K. Romaine lettuce also gives vitamins but less than spinach. It gives around 20% of the daily value of vitamin A per cup and about 50% of vitamin K. Both greens provide essential nutrients, but differ in concentration levels.
Minerals
Mineral richness in greens
When it comes to minerals, spinach is the clear winner with more iron and magnesium. One cup has about 6% of the daily iron intake and 5% for magnesium. Romaine has less iron (2% approximately), but it does offer a good dose of calcium (about 4%). These differences further emphasize how every green can fill dietary gaps through its mineral content.
Calories
Caloric value insights
For the calorie-conscious, both spinach and romaine are low-calorie greens that are ideal for weight loss diets. Spinach has roughly seven calories per cup, whereas romaine has slightly less at five calories per cup. The small difference in calories makes both greens ideal for bulking up meals without adding much to your calorie intake.
Fiber
Fiber content examination
Fiber is important for digestive health, and both spinach and romaine provide healthy amounts, albeit slightly differing from each other. While spinach provides about one gram per cup, romaine offers about half a gram per serving (equal to a cup), making both excellent additions when looking to up one's fiber intake from salads or other meals.