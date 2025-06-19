Fennel for good health: Try these recipes
Fennel is a versatile herb with a mild anise flavor, and its potential health benefits are well-known.
Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, fennel can help boost the immune system.
Incorporating fennel into your diet can be a simple yet effective way to enhance overall well-being.
Here are various fennel-based recipes that are easy to prepare and can contribute to holistic health.
Fresh mix
Fennel and citrus salad delight
A fennel and citrus salad marries the refreshing taste of fennel with the tangy flavor of citrus fruits such as oranges or grapefruits.
The vitamin C from the citrus boosts immunity, while the fennel contributes fiber and essential nutrients.
Toss thinly sliced fennel with segments of your choice of citrus fruit, drizzle some olive oil, salt, and pepper for seasoning, and relish this colorful salad as a starter or side dish.
Herbal infusion
Soothing fennel tea brew
Fennel tea is a soothing beverage that can help with digestion and improve immunity.
To prepare this tea, crush one teaspoon of fennel seeds a bit to release their oils. Steep them in hot water for about ten minutes before straining into a cup.
Consuming this herbal infusion regularly may help reduce inflammation and gut health.
Warm comfort
Creamy fennel soup recipe
A creamy fennel soup gives you warmth and has health benefits.
Saute chopped onions and garlic in olive oil till soft. Add sliced fennel bulbs and vegetable broth, and simmer till soft.
Blend till smooth for a creamy texture without adding cream or milk products if you like; season according to taste preferences before serving warm.
Oven baked
Roasted fennel vegetable medley
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of veggies, including fennel, making for delicious sides to your meals.
Simply cut fresh veggies like carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers. Coat with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake at 200 degrees Celsius (400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 to 30 minutes until they're golden brown with crispy edges and serve hot.