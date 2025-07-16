Peaches v/s plums: Comparing their nutrition

Peaches and plums are two delicious fruits loved for their sweetness and juiciness. Both the fruits pack a variety of nutrients, making them excellent additions to any healthy diet. However, what really is the nutritional difference between peaches and plums? In this article, we will compare the vitamins, minerals, fiber content, and calories of peaches and plums.

Vitamin content Vitamins in peaches and plums Peaches are famous for their vitamin C content, giving you around 10% of the daily recommended intake per medium-sized fruit. They are also rich in vitamin A, which is good for vision. Plums provide a decent amount of vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting and bone health. Although both fruits are rich in vitamins, peaches have a slight edge in vitamin C.

Mineral content Mineral comparison between fruits When it comes to minerals, both peaches and plums provide potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function. A medium peach gives about 8% of the daily potassium requirement, while a plum provides about 5%. Peaches also contain trace amounts of magnesium and phosphorus, which promote bone health.

Fiber levels Fiber content analysis Fiber is essential for digestive health as it helps in having regular bowel movements. Peaches offer roughly two grams of fiber per medium fruit, while plums are slightly lower at one gram per fruit. Having either fruit can help meet daily fiber requirements, but peaches can be more beneficial if you want a higher fiber intake.