How to make delicious scarlet plump chutney
What's the story
The sweet and tangy scarlet plum chutney made from ripe plums is an ideal combination. Not only does this easy-to-make condiment elevate your meals, but it also keeps the taste of summer alive. Let's take a look at its easy recipe and some storage tips to keep it fresh.
Ingredients
Simple ingredients for flavorful chutney
To make scarlet plum chutney, you'll need fresh plums, sugar, vinegar, ginger, and spices such as cinnamon and cloves. The mixture of these ingredients makes for a rich and fragrant blend that pairs well with a variety of dishes. Make sure that the plums are ripe for the best sweetness and texture of your chutney.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by washing and pitting the plums and chop them into small pieces. Combine the chopped plums and sugar in a pot over medium heat until the sugar completely dissolves. Add vinegar, grated ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cloves to the mixture. Let it simmer gently until it thickens into a luscious consistency.
Storage tips
Proper storage techniques for longevity
Once your scarlet plum chutney has completely cooled, transfer it into sterilized jars with airtight lids. Keep these jars in a cool place, away from direct sunlight, to preserve their flavor profile over time. Properly sealed jars can keep your homemade chutney fresh for up to six months without refrigeration.
Serving ideas
Creative serving suggestions
Scarlet plum chutney is a versatile condiment that pairs perfectly with cheese platters and makes a delicious addition to sandwiches or wraps stuffed with a medley of vegetables or paneer. It also works wonderfully as a delicious topping on grilled vegetables or roasted tofu preparations, where the chutney's unique tangy sweetness takes the flavor to another level, making every bite oh-so-amplified.