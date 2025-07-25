How to make delicious scarlet plump chutney

The sweet and tangy scarlet plum chutney made from ripe plums is an ideal combination. Not only does this easy-to-make condiment elevate your meals, but it also keeps the taste of summer alive. Let's take a look at its easy recipe and some storage tips to keep it fresh.

Ingredients Simple ingredients for flavorful chutney To make scarlet plum chutney, you'll need fresh plums, sugar, vinegar, ginger, and spices such as cinnamon and cloves. The mixture of these ingredients makes for a rich and fragrant blend that pairs well with a variety of dishes. Make sure that the plums are ripe for the best sweetness and texture of your chutney.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation guide Start by washing and pitting the plums and chop them into small pieces. Combine the chopped plums and sugar in a pot over medium heat until the sugar completely dissolves. Add vinegar, grated ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cloves to the mixture. Let it simmer gently until it thickens into a luscious consistency.

Storage tips Proper storage techniques for longevity Once your scarlet plum chutney has completely cooled, transfer it into sterilized jars with airtight lids. Keep these jars in a cool place, away from direct sunlight, to preserve their flavor profile over time. Properly sealed jars can keep your homemade chutney fresh for up to six months without refrigeration.