Nuts have long been a staple in vegetarian cuisine, providing texture and nutrition. They are versatile ingredients that can make anything delicious. From creamy sauces to crunchy toppings, nuts play an important role in making a dish memorable. Their ability to add richness and depth makes them indispensable in vegetarian cooking. Here's how different types of nuts add texture and taste to timeless vegetarian dishes.

Drive 1 Almonds: Crunchy versatility Almonds' crunchy texture and mild flavor make them perfect for sweet and savory dishes alike. Sliced or chopped, they make for a satisfying crunch on top of salads or roasted vegetables. Ground almonds are commonly used as a base for sauces or as a gluten-free alternative for baking. Their high protein content also makes them an ideal choice for those looking to up protein intake.

Drive 2 Cashews: Creamy delight Prized for their creamy texture when blended, cashews are ideal for dairy-free sauces and desserts. Soak and puree them into smooth creams that mimic traditional dairy products like cheese or cream sauce. Cashews also double up as a great thickener in soups and stews, adding richness without overpowering other flavors.

Drive 3 Walnuts: Earthy depth Walnuts lend an earthy flavor, which goes well with hearty dishes like grain salads or vegetable casseroles. Their slightly bitter taste works well with sweet ingredients like honey or maple syrup, balancing flavors beautifully. Chopped walnuts can be sprinkled over oatmeal or yogurt for added texture, while toasted walnuts enhance the depth of baked goods like bread or muffins.