Most underrated art markets in Asia: A list

In the quiet towns of Asia, hidden art markets thrive, offering unique insights into local culture and creativity. Often overlooked by mainstream tourists, these markets hold treasures for those willing to explore. From traditional crafts to contemporary pieces, these markets offer a glimpse into the artistic soul of a region. Here's delving into some of these lesser-known art hubs, their significance, and what makes them special.

Chiang Mai Discovering Chiang Mai's artisan scene Thailand's Chiang Mai is famous for its lively artisan community. The town is home to several small galleries and workshops where local artists display their work. You can get your hands on intricate textiles, handmade pottery, and traditional paintings that reflect the region's rich cultural heritage. The Night Bazaar is especially famous for its diverse range of art pieces at budget-friendly prices.

Ubud Exploring Ubud's creative hub If you are an artist or an art lover, Ubud in Bali is heaven on Earth for you. Surrounded by lush landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere, Ubud attracts artists from all over the world. The town has several art markets where you can buy anything from wood carvings to batik fabrics. The Ubud Art Market is a must-visit place for Balinese craftsmanship enthusiasts.

Hoi An Unearthing Hoi An's artistic treasures If you're looking for a perfect mix of history and artistry, head to Vietnam's Hoi An. This ancient town is known for its lanterns, silk products, and custom-tailored clothing. The artisans here are proficient in an array of crafts, including painting and embroidery. The Hoi An Central Market gives you a chance to see these artisans in action as you go through a stunning array of creations.