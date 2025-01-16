Hozier recommends these books for spiritual enlightenment
Exploring the spiritual and mystical dimensions of life through literature can be a truly transformative experience.
Hozier, known for his soul-stirring music exploring themes of love, spirituality, and the interconnectedness of humanity, has shared a list of books that have greatly influenced his lyrical storytelling.
The article mentions those books, if you wish to deepen your spiritual understanding.
Journey
'Siddhartha' by Hermann Hesse
Hermann Hesse's Siddhartha chronicles a man's transformative journey toward enlightenment in ancient India.
This novel deeply resonates with Hozier for its profound exploration of spirituality and self-discovery.
"Siddhartha teaches us to approach life's journey with an open heart, to seek understanding in the ebb and flow of existence, to contemplate the mysteries of the human soul."
Words
Poetry by Seamus Heaney
Seamus Heaney, the Nobel Prize-winning Irish poet, has left a deep imprint on Hozier's songwriting.
Heaney's poetry, grounded in the Irish landscape yet reaching into the depths of personal and historical experience, resonates with its lyrical beauty and ethical profundity.
If you're seeking to explore spirituality through the power of poetry, Heaney's work offers a rich tapestry of language that bridges the gap between personal experience and universal truth.
Philosophy
'The Prophet' by Kahlil Gibran
Hozier holds Kahlil Gibran's 'The Prophet' dear for its profound reflections on life, love, freedom, sorrow, and death.
This collection of poetic essays, delivered through Almustafa's farewell wisdom to the people of Orphalese before his departure, invites readers to deepen their understanding of their inner life and relationships.
Gibran's masterpiece serves as a timeless spiritual guide.
Environment
Nature writing by John Muir
John Muir, a Scottish-American naturalist, left an indelible mark on the American conservation movement through his writings.
His works, chronicling adventures in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, are viewed by Hozier as more than environmental narratives—they are spiritual odysseys.
They highlight the deep connection between humanity and nature, providing a fresh perspective on spirituality through the lens of environmental exploration.