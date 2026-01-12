Hula hooping or badminton: Which is better for hip mobility?

Hula hooping and badminton are two popular activities that promise to improve hip mobility. While both exercises have their own benefits, they target different aspects of physical fitness. Hula hooping involves circular movements that engage the core and hips, whereas badminton is a fast-paced racket sport that requires quick lateral movements. Knowing how each activity affects hip mobility can help you make an informed choice based on your fitness goals.

#1 Circular motion benefits of hula hooping Hula hooping is all about circular motion, which is great for improving hip flexibility. The repetitive motion of moving the hips in circles helps in loosening up the muscles around the hip joint. This exercise also improves coordination and balance, as you have to maintain rhythm while keeping the hoop spinning. Regular hula hooping can increase your range of motion in the hips by promoting better muscle elasticity.

#2 Lateral movement advantages in badminton Badminton involves a lot of lateral movements, which are great for improving the mobility of the hips. The quick side-to-side movements work the muscles around the hips, improving their strength and stability. These dynamic movements also improve your agility and reflexes, making them a great option for those looking to improve their overall athletic performance. Playing badminton regularly can improve your hip joint function by promoting muscular endurance.

#3 Caloric burn comparison between activities When it comes to caloric burn, both hula hooping and badminton offer unique benefits. Hula hooping can burn approximately 200 calories in a 30-minute session, depending on intensity levels. Badminton, being a high-energy sport, can burn around 300 calories or more in the same duration due to its fast-paced nature. If you're looking to manage weight while improving hip mobility, either activity would be effective.