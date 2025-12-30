Where to go for ice climbing in Africa

Africa may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of ice climbing, but it has some hidden gems for adventure junkies. From the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro to the remote ranges of Ethiopia , these places provide unique experiences to climbers. Each destination has its own set of challenges and rewards, making them ideal for both seasoned climbers and novices looking for something different.

#1 Mount Kilimanjaro's glaciers Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, is famous for its glaciers, which are slowly disappearing due to climate change. The glaciers on the summit provide an unusual ice climbing experience in Africa. Climbers can tackle the icy slopes while enjoying the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The most popular route is via Uhuru Peak, where climbers get to experience both altitude and ice.

#2 Simien Mountains' icy peaks Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are another hidden gem for ice climbers. The range has some of the highest peaks in Africa, with dramatic cliffs and icy terrain. Ras Dashen, Ethiopia's highest peak, is a popular spot for climbers looking for a challenge. The region's remoteness adds to the adventure, as climbers navigate through rugged paths and unpredictable weather conditions.

#3 Mount Elgon's frozen waterfalls Mount Elgon straddles the Uganda-Kenya border and is famous for its frozen waterfalls and ice-covered caves. These natural formations offer a different kind of climbing experience, as climbers can scale these frozen waterfalls or explore the caves lined with ice. The mountain's varied ecosystem also makes it an ideal place for nature lovers who want to combine their love for climbing with wildlife observation.