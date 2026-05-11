Love scenic drives? This Iceland route is a dream
What's the story
Iceland's Ring Road is a must for anyone who loves nature and adventure. This 1,332-kilometer-long road encircles the island, giving you a chance to explore its diverse landscapes. From glaciers to waterfalls, and to volcanic terrains, the Ring Road has it all. This guide will take you through the essentials of planning your journey around Iceland's famous highway.
Timing
Best time to visit Iceland's Ring Road
The best time to drive the Ring Road is during summer, when the days are longer and the weather is relatively milder. This season allows you to explore more places, as many attractions remain accessible. Winter, on the other hand, offers a different experience with snow-covered landscapes but requires careful planning due to road conditions and shorter daylight hours.
Highlights
Key attractions along the route
Along the Ring Road, you'll find several must-see attractions. Visit Thingvellir National Park for its geological significance and stunning views. Explore waterfalls such as Gullfoss and Seljalandsfoss, or take a dip in natural hot springs like Blue Lagoon. Each stop offers unique experiences that showcase Iceland's natural beauty.
Safety
Tips for driving safely on the Ring Road
Driving in Iceland requires caution, especially in rural areas where wildlife may cross the road unexpectedly. Always check weather forecasts before setting out each day, as conditions can change rapidly. Keep an eye on fuel levels, as gas stations are few and far between outside major towns.
Lodging
Accommodation options along the way
Accommodation choices vary from hotels to guesthouses along the Ring Road route. Booking in advance during peak season is advisable because of high demand. For budget travelers, hostels or camping sites are available too, but they need prior booking confirmation during busy months.