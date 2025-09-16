Read these novels recommended by Charles Dickens

Charles Dickens was a literary giant of the 19th century and had a profound influence on literature. Known for his vivid characters and social commentary, Dickens also appreciated the works of other authors. His recommendations give an insight into the novels that shaped his thinking and writing style. Here are some iconic novels that Dickens himself recommended, giving us a glimpse into the literary world he admired.

#1 'Don Quixote' by Miguel de Cervantes Dickens revered Don Quixote for its humor and depth. The novel chronicles the adventures of an aging nobleman who transforms into a self-declared knight-errant. Its themes of reality versus illusion connected with Dickens's own narrative style. He admired Cervantes's knack of interspersing comedy with serious themes, which shaped his storytelling.

#2 'Robinson Crusoe' by Daniel Defoe Another favorite of Dickens was Robinson Crusoe. The tale of survival on a deserted island fascinated him with its elaborate narration of human resilience and ingenuity. Defoe's emphasis on character development and moral dilemmas reflected elements found in Dickens's own work, making it an influential read for him.

#3 'The Vicar of Wakefield' by Oliver Goldsmith Dickens admired The Vicar of Wakefield for its depiction of family life and virtue in the face of adversity. The novel depicts Dr. Primrose and his family's trials and tribulations. Goldsmith's ability to weave humor into serious situations appealed to Dickens, who often employed similar techniques in his own narratives.

#4 'Gulliver's Travels' by Jonathan Swift Charles Dickens found Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels to be a compelling read. This satirical masterpiece with its sharp critique of society through the lens of fantastical voyages, deeply intrigued him. Swift's adept use of satire to dissect social issues mirrored Dickens's own approach in using fiction to critique society. The novel's exploration of human nature and societal flaws, resonated with Dickens, influencing his narrative techniques.