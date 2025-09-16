Orange peel for cleaning home: 5 hacks you didn't know

Using orange peels for cleaning is an economical and eco-friendly alternative to commercial products. These peels contain natural oils that can effectively clean surfaces, leaving a fresh citrus scent. By repurposing orange peels, you not only reduce waste but also save money on expensive cleaning supplies. This approach is simple and requires minimal ingredients, making it accessible for anyone looking to maintain a clean home without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Create an all-purpose cleaner To prepare an all-purpose cleaner, store orange peels in a jar and submerge them in white vinegar. Allow the mixture to sit for two weeks for the oils from the peels to infuse into the vinegar. Strain the resulting liquid into a spray bottle and use it on countertops, sinks, etc. This solution cuts through grease and grime nicely while leaving a nice citrusy fragrance behind.

Tip 2 Freshen up your garbage disposal Orange peels can also help deodorize your garbage disposal, naturally. Just drop small pieces of peel into the disposal while running some cold water and turning on the unit. The natural oils in the peel will neutralize odors and leave your kitchen smelling fresh. Not to mention, this is a cost-effective method as compared to store-bought disposal cleaners.

Tip 3 Polish wood surfaces naturally To polish wood surfaces, rub fresh orange peel directly onto the furniture or wooden items. The oils in the peel provide shine without the use of harsh chemicals present in commercial polishes. After rubbing with the peel, buff with a soft cloth for best results. The technique is both budget-friendly and environmentally safe.