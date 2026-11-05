Improve your ankle stability with these African dances
What's the story
African dances are not just a cultural expression, but also a means to improve physical health. These dances, which are rich in rhythm and movement, can be particularly effective for improving ankle stability. By focusing on certain dance moves, you can strengthen the muscles around the ankles, improve balance, and reduce the risk of injury. Here are five African dance moves that can help you achieve better ankle stability.
Agbekor
The Agbekor step
Agbekor is a traditional dance of the Ewe people of Ghana. It involves quick footwork and precise movements that require strong ankle control.
The steps include lifting and placing feet with precision, which engages the muscles around the ankles.
Practicing Agbekor can improve your balance and coordination while strengthening your lower legs.
Umteyo
The Umteyo Sway
Umteyo, a South African dance, is characterized by its swaying hip movements and energetic footwork.
The dance requires constant shifting of weight from one foot to another, which challenges your ankle stability.
By practicing Umteyo regularly, you can improve your proprioception, or awareness of body position, and strengthen the supporting muscles around the ankles.
Adamu
The Adamu dance leaps
Adamu is a lively dance from Nigeria that features leaps and bounds.
These jumps require explosive power from both the legs and ankles to land safely.
Practicing Adamu helps in developing agility and strength in the lower limbs, which is important for maintaining good ankle health.
Ndombolo
The Ndombolo footwork
Ndombolo is a popular Congolese dance known for its intricate footwork patterns.
The moves involve quick steps forward, backward, and side to side, which require agility and precise control of the ankles.
Regular practice of Ndombolo can enhance your dexterity and strengthen the muscles that support the ankle joint.
Gwara Gwara
The Gwara Gwara Shuffle
Originating from South Africa's townships, Gwara Gwara features shuffling steps with rapid changes in direction.
This dynamic movement requires strong stabilization from the ankles to prevent falls or sprains during transitions.
Engaging in Gwara Gwara helps improve lateral movement capabilities while building resilience in the lower extremities.