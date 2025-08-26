Tree pose: Surprising benefits of this yoga exercise

The tree pose or vrikshasana is a popular yoga posture credited for improving balance and concentration. This pose not only strengthens your legs but also opens up your hips and shoulders. Practicing it regularly can give you a better posture and sharper focus. By knowing the key aspects of this pose, you can easily enhance your balance and stability. Here's how you can master tree pose perfectly.

Tip 1 Focus on your foundation A strong foundation is essential to keep yourself balanced in the tree pose. Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart, and evenly spread out your weight on both feet. Engage your core muscles to keep your body stable as you lean on one leg. Keep the standing foot rooted as you place the other foot against the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg.

Tip 2 Engage your core muscles Engaging core muscles is a must for any balancing pose, including tree pose. Engage your abdominals by pulling them inward to your spine. This will keep you upright and prevent you from swaying from side to side. A strong core connection will help you stay in the pose longer and with more ease.

Tip 3 Use visual focus points Visual focus points, or drishti, are important for maintaining balance in yoga poses such as tree pose. Select a floor or wall point at eye level which is stationary and focus on it for the entire time you will be holding this position. Visually focusing calms distractions around you while intensifying focus required to steady yourself.