Relax your eye muscles with these exercises

African traditional exercises provide natural ways to improve vision. These exercises, which have been practiced for centuries, focus on eye health and overall well-being. By including these practices in your daily routine, you can possibly improve your eyesight without relying on modern technology. Here are five African traditional exercises that may help improve vision naturally.

Tip 1 Eye rolling technique The eye rolling technique is a simple exercise that involves rolling the eyes in a circular motion. This exercise is said to help relax the eye muscles and improve blood circulation around the eyes. To perform this exercise, sit comfortably and roll your eyes slowly in a clockwise direction for a few seconds, then switch to counterclockwise. Repeat the process several times daily.

Tip 2 Focus shifting exercise Focus shifting is all about changing focus from near to far objects, which is believed to strengthen the eye muscles. Start by holding an object close to your face and focus on it for a few seconds. Then, shift your gaze to something far away and focus on it for another few seconds. Alternate between near and far objects multiple times a day.

Tip 3 Palming technique Palming is a relaxation technique that helps relieve eye strain by soothing tired eyes. For this exercise, rub your palms together until they feel warm, then gently cup them over closed eyes without applying pressure. Ensure no light enters through gaps between fingers or palms, while keeping eyes closed under the warmth of hands for about five minutes.

Tip 4 Blinking exercise The blinking exercise aims at keeping eyes moist and reducing dryness by encouraging regular blinking. It is often neglected during long hours of screen time or reading activities. This can lead to discomfort over time if not addressed properly. Simply blink frequently throughout the day, especially after prolonged focus periods, to maintain optimal moisture levels.