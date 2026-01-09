Love spring onions? Try these breakfast dishes

Spring onions are a staple in many Indian breakfasts, adding a fresh crunch and mild flavor. These versatile greens are used in a variety of dishes across the country, making them a favorite for those looking for a quick yet nutritious meal. From savory pancakes to spicy rice, spring onions make an essential ingredient that elevates the taste of many traditional recipes. Here are five popular Indian breakfasts featuring spring onions.

Dish 1 Spring onion paratha delight Spring onion paratha is a popular breakfast option in many Indian households. It is prepared by kneading whole wheat flour with finely chopped spring onions, spices, and herbs. This dish is rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle. The parathas can be served with yogurt or pickles for an added flavor. They are not just delicious but also provide the necessary nutrients to start your day.

Dish 2 Savory spring onion dosa Dosa is another beloved South Indian breakfast that can be taken up a notch with the addition of spring onions. The batter is prepared by soaking rice and lentils overnight, grinding them into a smooth paste, and then adding chopped spring onions before cooking on a skillet. These dosas are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect for dipping into chutneys or sambar.

Dish 3 Spicy spring onion upma Upma is a quick-to-make breakfast dish prepared with semolina or coarse rice flour cooked with vegetables and spices. Adding spring onions to this mix gives it an extra layer of flavor without overpowering the dish's essence. The result is a spicy yet balanced meal that can be prepared in under 30 minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings.

Dish 4 Flavorful spring onion poha Poha is flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like peas or potatoes. Adding spring onions gives poha an aromatic twist while keeping it light on the stomach. This dish is usually garnished with peanuts or sev for crunchiness, making it an ideal option for those who like light yet flavorful breakfasts.