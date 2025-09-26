Hidden gems: Secluded islands in India

India is home to several remote islands, which remain unexplored by most travelers. These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to experience pristine beaches, lush greenery, and vibrant marine life. For those seeking solitude and natural beauty, these islands are an ideal destination. From the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Lakshadweep , each offers a distinct experience for adventure enthusiasts and peace seekers alike.

#1 Andaman's Havelock Island Havelock Island in the Andaman Islands is famous for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches. The island is home to Radhanagar Beach, which has been rated among the best beaches in the world. Havelock offers opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving, giving you a chance to explore colorful coral reefs. The island's dense forests also make for great trekking trails for adventure lovers.

#2 Nicobar's Car Nicobar Car Nicobar is one of the Nicobar Islands, located north of the Andaman Islands. It is famous for its untouched beaches and coconut plantations. The island's lighthouse offers panoramic views of the surrounding sea. You can also visit the local villages to get a glimpse of traditional Nicobarese culture. The island's serene environment makes it perfect for relaxation and nature walks.

#3 Lakshadweep's Agatti Island Agatti Island in Lakshadweep is famous for its stunning lagoons and coral reefs. The island has a small airstrip, which makes it easily accessible from mainland India. Agatti is perfect for water sports such as kayaking and windsurfing, thanks to its calm waters. The island's colorful marine life makes it an ideal spot for snorkeling enthusiasts.

#4 Dhanushkodi: A ghost town with a story Dhanushkodi is a deserted town at the southeastern tip of Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu. Once a thriving town, it was destroyed by a cyclone in 1964, leaving behind ruins that tell a story of resilience against nature's fury. Visitors can explore old churches, railway stations, and other remnants while enjoying panoramic views where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean.