Discover India's peaceful backwater villages

India's backwaters are a perfect blend of nature and culture, making them a perfect getaway for peace-seekers. These serene water bodies are surrounded by lush greenery, and provide a peek into the local life. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, these villages are the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. Here are some of India's most tranquil backwater villages for peace-seekers.

#1 Alleppey: The Venice of India Alleppey, popularly known as the Venice of India, is famous for its beautiful backwaters and houseboat cruises. The village gives you a chance to explore the calm waters while soaking in the beauty of paddy fields and coconut groves. You can also visit local markets and relish traditional Kerala cuisine. Alleppey is the perfect place for those who want to experience the calm of nature and the richness of culture.

#2 Kumarakom: A bird watcher's paradise Kumarakom is another beautiful backwater village located on Vembanad Lake. Famous for its bird sanctuary, the village attracts bird watchers from all over the world. Apart from bird watching, you can also take a houseboat ride to explore the tranquil waters and spot migratory birds in their natural habitat. Kumarakom also has luxury resorts where you can relax amidst nature.

#3 Kollam: Gateway to Ashtamudi Lake Kollam is famous for its proximity to Ashtamudi Lake, which has one of the longest backwater stretches in Kerala. The village offers houseboat cruises that take you through picturesque landscapes dotted with coconut palms and fishing villages. Kollam is also an ideal place for those who want to experience the local life by visiting traditional coir-making units or indulging in Ayurvedic treatments.

#4 Kasaragod: Untouched coastal beauty Kasaragod, located in northern Kerala, is famous for its untouched coastal beauty and serene backwaters. The village is less frequented by tourists, which makes it an ideal place for those looking for solitude in nature's lap. Kasaragod's pristine waters are perfect for kayaking or canoeing, while you can explore nearby forts or relish local delicacies at small eateries.