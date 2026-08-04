Foodies, take note! These Indian cities rank among world's best
What's the story
Three Indian cities, Mumbai, Jaipur, and New Delhi, have made it to Time Out's 2026 list of the world's best street food cities. The ranking highlights the culinary diversity and rich flavors that these cities offer. Mumbai ranked 10th globally with an approval rating of 55%. Jaipur was placed 15th with a score of 53%, while New Delhi secured the 19th position with a rating of 52%.
Cultural significance
More on the ranking
The inclusion of these cities in the list is not just about good food, but also about entire neighborhoods where cooking is a way of life.
It highlights how street vendors have built loyal followings without branding agencies or curated interiors.
Their reputation comes from consistency, unique spice mixes, and recipes that have survived because people refused to let them disappear, as reported by MoneyControl.
Mumbai's specialties
What to eat in Mumbai?
Mumbai's street food scene is a blend of different flavors.
The city's iconic dishes include Vada Pav, a crispy potato fritter with chutney and soft bread; Pav Bhaji, a buttery vegetable dish served with toasted bread; and Bhel Puri, a crunchy snack that balances tangy, sweet, spicy flavors perfectly.
Each dish tells the story of Mumbai's culinary heritage.
Jaipur's delights
Must-try dishes in Jaipur
Jaipur's street food is equally enticing.
The city's popular dishes include Pyaz Ki Kachori, a spiced onion-filled pastry with a crispy crust; Mawa Kachori, a rich dessert with a crisp exterior and indulgent interior; and Mirchi Vada, a balanced dish of chili stuffed with potatoes and coated in batter.
Each dish reflects Jaipur's culinary traditions and love for bold flavors.
Delhi's offerings
Street food staples of New Delhi
New Delhi's street food is a riot of flavors.
The city's signature dishes include Chole Bhature, a hearty meal of puffy bread and boldly spiced chickpeas; Aloo Tikki Chaat, a plateful of crisp potatoes, cool yogurt, tangy chutneys, and fragrant spices; and Jalebi, a traditional sweet that has stood the test of time.
Each dish captures the essence of Delhi's vibrant food culture.