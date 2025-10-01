India's top pet-friendly destinations: A list

Traveling with pets can be a rewarding experience, and India offers a range of destinations that cater to furry companions. From lush hills to serene beaches, these places ensure both you and your pet have a memorable time. Here are some of India's top pet-friendly destinations where your four-legged friend can enjoy as much as you do.

#1 Scenic hills of Munnar Munnar's cool climate and picturesque landscapes make it an ideal getaway for pets. The hill station has several pet-friendly accommodations, and you can take your dog on nature walks through tea plantations. The fresh air and open spaces give your pets plenty of room to roam around. Just make sure to keep them on a leash while exploring crowded areas.

#2 Beaches of Goa Goa is famous for its beaches, and many of them welcome pets. You can take your dog for a walk along the sandy shores or play fetch in the shallow waters. Some beachside resorts even offer special amenities for pets, like grooming services and pet menus. Just make sure to keep your pet hydrated and protected from the sun during your beach outings.

#3 Tranquil vibes of Rishikesh Rishikesh, with its serene environment and scenic beauty, is another great option for pet owners. The town has several hotels that allow pets, so you can explore the banks of the Ganges with your furry friend. You can take leisurely walks along the riverfront trails or enjoy quiet moments in nature parks, all while enjoying the peaceful vibes of this spiritual city.

#4 Lush greenery of Coorg Coorg's dense forests and coffee plantations make it an ideal destination for nature-loving pets. The region has several homestays that welcome pets, so you can explore the area's hiking trails with your dog by your side. The cool climate keeps both you and your pet comfortable as you explore the natural beauty of Coorg together.