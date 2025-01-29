Indian breakfasts rich in selenium, a powerful antioxidant
Selenium is a vital nutrient for the human body.
It's a powerful antioxidant and plays a key role in maintaining cognitive function and regulating mood.
A diet high in selenium can significantly enhance brain health and emotional well-being.
This article explores Indian breakfasts that are not only tasty but also packed with selenium.
They are perfect for kick-starting your day on a positive note.
Sprouts Power
Sprouted moong dal salad
Sprouted moong dal (green gram) is a super healthy and selenium-rich food.
A salad prepared with these sprouts, fresh veggies like cucumber and tomato, and a squeeze of lemon juice is a perfect way to kick-start your day.
This breakfast is light but filling, providing crucial vitamins and minerals without the extra calories.
Fermented goodness
Ragi dosa
Ragi (finger millet) is also a rich source of selenium.
Ragi dosa, a fermented crepe prepared from ragi flour, provides not only selenium but also fiber and iron.
The process of fermentation increases the bioavailability of nutrients, allowing for easier absorption by the body.
Enjoying ragi dosa with coconut chutney or sambhar (a lentil-based vegetable stew) enhances taste, while further amplifying its nutritional benefits.
Nutty delight
Mixed nuts chikki
Nuts, particularly Brazil nuts, walnuts, and sunflower seeds, are some of the most selenium-dense foods available.
By making a mixed nuts chikki (an Indian-style brittle) with jaggery or honey, you can create a delicious and nutritious treat that's perfect for a sweet start to your day.
This snack is not just high in selenium, but also packed with healthy fats that benefit brain health.
Wholesome twist
Whole wheat sevai upma
Whole wheat vermicelli sevai upma
This whole wheat vermicelli sevai upma is a healthy and delicious variation of the traditional upma recipe, which typically uses semolina.
Whole grains such as whole wheat are rich sources of selenium.
Incorporating veggies like carrots, peas, and beans into your sevai upma boosts its nutritional profile even more, making it a perfect breakfast choice that's not only filling but also beneficial for brain health.