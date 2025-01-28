Word of the Day: Solace
What's the story
The word "solace" is a noun that wraps you in a warm hug, offering comfort, peace, or relief in times of stress or sadness.
When life throws curveballs, finding "solace" feels like curling up with your favourite blanket or hearing just the right words to calm your soul.
It's the word for those quiet moments when things finally feel okay again.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Solace" comes from the Latin word solacium, meaning "comfort" or "consolation."
It's rooted in the Latin verb solari, meaning "to soothe."
First recorded in English in the 13th century, it's been helping describe emotional relief and peace ever since.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'solace'
Other gentle companions to "solace" include comfort, consolation, relief, reprieve, and support.
Depending on the vibe, you might also use refuge, calm, peace, or haven to capture the same feeling of emotional sanctuary.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's sprinkle some "solace" into sentences:
"After a chaotic day, she found 'solace' in the pages of her favourite book, letting its words melt away her worries."
"The soft glow of the sunrise brought 'solace' to his restless mind, promising a fresh start to the day."
Extra detail
Why use the word
"Solace" is like a deep exhale in a world full of chaos.
It's not just about comfort—it paints a picture of relief that's quiet, personal, and soothing.
Whether you're writing about a friend's support, the beauty of nature, or the peace of solitude, "solace" adds a poetic touch that hits right in the feels.