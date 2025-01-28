Word of the Day: Didactic
What's the story
"Didactic" is an adjective that refers to something intended to teach or instruct.
It is often used to describe something that imparts knowledge or provides moral guidance.
The term is frequently applied to educational materials, literature, or speeches that have a clear objective to inform, teach, or correct.
However, it can sometimes carry a negative connotation, implying an overly preachy tone.
Origins
Origin of the word
The word "didactic" originates from the Greek word didaktikos, meaning "apt at teaching." It evolved from Latin and Old French into English in the early 17th century.
Originally, it was used in the context of educational or moral instruction, but over time, its usage broadened.
The historical connection to teaching reflects its modern applications in both formal and informal learning environments.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'didactic'
Synonyms for "didactic" include instructive, educational, enlightening, informative, and moralistic.
Each of these words captures the essence of teaching or delivering a lesson, though "didactic" is often associated with a more purposeful or deliberate effort.
In some cases, the word can be interchangeable with pedagogical or academic when referring to teaching methods or tools.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "didactic" can be used in sentences:
"The 'didactic' speech was full of useful advice, yet it sometimes came across as preachy, leaving little room for differing opinions."
"The 'didactic' tone of the book might be off-putting to some readers, as it focuses more on delivering lessons than creating an engaging story."
Precision
Why use the word
Using the word "didactic" adds precision, particularly when describing content focused on teaching or conveying a lesson.
However, it may sometimes suggest a negative tone, implying that the content is overly instructive or unnecessarily preachy.
When used in this way, "didactic" implies a sense of excess, making the material feel dull or excessively formal.