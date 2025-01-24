What's the story

Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, or Saraswati Puja is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the country.

Celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, it marks the first day of spring.

The day honors Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and wisdom, with the belief that she blesses devotees with progress and a bright future.