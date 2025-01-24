Basant Panchami 2025: Rituals and significance of yellow color
What's the story
Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, or Saraswati Puja is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the country.
Celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, it marks the first day of spring.
The day honors Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and wisdom, with the belief that she blesses devotees with progress and a bright future.
Prayers
Worship of Goddess Saraswati
Basant Panchami is a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of knowledge, wisdom, and creativity.
Students and teachers place books, musical instruments, and artistic tools before the goddess, signifying reverence for knowledge and creativity.
Musicians and artists present basant ragas to seek Maa Saraswati's blessings for proficiency in their craft.
Auspicious
Significance of wearing yellow
Wearing yellow on Basant Panchami is considered highly auspicious. The color, linked to blooming mustard fields, represents the sun, energy, and prosperity.
The idols of Saraswati are embellished with marigolds or genda, yellow hyacinths, yellow lillies and draped in yellow sarees.
People don yellow attire and apply a turmeric tilak on their foreheads as a mark of devotion to the Goddess Saraswati.
Traditional dishes
Food and festivities
Basant Panchami holds deep religious meaning for Hindus.
On this day, people prepare traditional dishes like kheer, kesar pista, Kanchipuram idli, and sweet rice to celebrate.
These delicacies are made with love and devotion, symbolizing prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.
The food not only enhances the festive spirit but also brings families together to share joy and gratitude.
Bright energy
The tradition of kite flying
Kite flying is a cherished tradition on this day in North India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
People take to the rooftops, engage in friendly competitions, and enjoy the thrill of kite flying while embracing the cheerful atmosphere of spring.
In the southern states, this day is observed as Sri Panchami.