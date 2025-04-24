Underrated Indian breakfasts worth waking up for
If you haven't noticed already, India's streets are bustling with a myriad of breakfast options.
These underrated street breakfasts are a sneak peek into the country's rich culinary landscape.
From savory to sweet, these dishes are not only light on the pocket but also bursting with flavors that reflect local traditions and ingredients.
Let's explore these breakfast delights, shall we?
Poha delight
Poha: A light and flavorful start
Poha is a popular breakfast dish in western India, especially in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Prepared with flattened rice, it is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice.
This light, yet filling dish is usually served with sev or peanuts for crunch.
Its simplicity makes it a favorite among locals who love its subtle flavors and quick preparation.
Idli Treat
Idli: Steamed goodness on the go
Idli, a quintessential breakfast item in South India, is soft and mildly flavored.
Prepared from fermented rice and lentil batter, these steamed cakes are generally accompanied by coconut chutney and sambar.
Nutritious and easily digestible, idlis make the perfect option for a healthy start to the day while walking down the colorful streets of Chennai or Bangalore.
Kachori Bite
Kachori: A spicy morning snack
Originating from Rajasthan, kachori is a spicy fried snack that has also become a favorite in northern India.
Stuffed with spiced lentils or peas, kachoris are crisp from outside and flavorful from within.
Usually savored with tamarind chutney or yogurt-based dips, they provide an exciting contrast of textures that makes them impossible to resist during morning strolls through crowded markets.
Dhokla slice
Dhokla: Fermented savory cake
Hailing from Gujarat, dhokla is a savory cake prepared from fermented chickpea flour batter, seasoned with ginger paste and green chilies and steamed to fluffy perfection.
Generously topped with mustard seeds tempered with curry leaves and grated coconut shavings, this delightful treat offers tanginess and slight sweetness, which goes perfectly well when paired with minty coriander chutney.