Indoor gardening 101: 5 hacks for healthier plants

Indoor gardening is a great way to add some greenery to your home, but it can be tricky to keep plants healthy. Luckily, there are some unusual tips that can help you keep your indoor garden thriving. These tips are easy to follow and can be added to your existing routine without much hassle. Here are some practical insights to help you keep your indoor plants healthy and vibrant.

Tip 1 Use coffee grounds as fertilizer Coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, which is great for plant growth. Instead of throwing away used coffee grounds, sprinkle them on the soil of your indoor plants. They will not only provide nutrients but also improve soil structure by increasing aeration and drainage. Just make sure you do not overdo it; a thin layer once a month would do the trick.

Tip 2 Create humidity with pebble trays Many indoor plants prefer a humid environment. To create humidity around your plants, fill a tray with pebbles and add water until it covers the pebbles halfway. Place your plant pots on top of the pebbles. As water evaporates, it will create a humid microclimate around the plants, without making them sit in waterlogged soil.

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Tip 3 Utilize banana peels for potassium boost Banana peels are an excellent source of potassium, which is essential for plant health, as it helps in photosynthesis and nutrient absorption. Cut banana peels into small pieces, and bury them in the soil of your houseplants, or soak them in water overnight to make a potassium-rich liquid fertilizer. This natural method will keep your plants strong and healthy.

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Tip 4 Implement companion planting indoors Companion planting is not just for outdoor gardens; it can work indoors too by pairing compatible plants that benefit each other when grown together. For instance, placing spider plants near peace lilies can improve air quality, while keeping pests at bay naturally. Experiment with different combinations based on your available space and plant needs.