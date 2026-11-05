How to grow cinnamon at home
What's the story
Growing cinnamon indoors is an exciting way to add a unique touch to your home. The aromatic spice, which comes from the bark of the Cinnamomum verum tree, can be grown indoors with the right conditions and care. With adequate light, humidity, and temperature, you can grow a healthy cinnamon plant indoors. Here are some practical tips for growing cinnamon indoors.
Tip 1
Choosing the right container
Selecting the right container is essential for growing cinnamon indoors.
Go for a pot that is at least 12 inches deep to allow proper root growth.
Make sure the pot has drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots.
A terracotta or ceramic pot is ideal, as it allows air circulation and maintains moisture levels.
Tip 2
Providing adequate light
Cinnamon plants need plenty of bright, indirect sunlight to thrive indoors.
Place your plant near a south-facing window where it can get at least six hours of light every day.
If natural light is insufficient, you may use grow lights to make up for it.
Position the lights about 12 inches above the plant, and keep them on for 12 hours every day.
Tip 3
Maintaining optimal humidity levels
Cinnamon plants love humidity, which is why you need to maintain high humidity levels indoors.
Ideally, humidity should be around 50% to 70%.
You can use a humidifier or place a tray filled with water near the plant to increase humidity.
Misting the leaves regularly also helps maintain moisture levels around the plant.
Tip 4
Watering and feeding your plant
Proper watering is key to keeping your indoor cinnamon plant healthy.
Water when the top inch of soil feels dry, but avoid overwatering, as it can lead to root rot.
Use well-draining potting mix enriched with organic matter like compost or peat moss for best results.
Feed your plant every four weeks with a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half strength during its growing season from spring to summer.