How to grow chamomile indoors

Growing chamomile indoors can be a rewarding experience, especially if you love the calming benefits of this herb. Chamomile is a hardy plant that flourishes in various conditions, making it perfect for indoor gardening. With the right conditions and care, you can have a steady supply of fresh chamomile flowers at home. Here are some practical tips to grow chamomile indoors successfully.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing chamomile indoors. Choose a pot with good drainage holes to prevent waterlogging, which can damage the roots. A container that's at least six inches deep will give enough space for the roots to grow. Make sure the potting mix is light and well-draining, mixing regular potting soil with sand or perlite for best results.

Tip 2 Providing adequate light Chamomile needs plenty of light to thrive, so place your plant near a south-facing window where it can soak up at least six hours of sunlight each day. If natural light isn't enough, you can use fluorescent or LED grow lights as an alternative. Keep the lights about 12 inches above the plants, and turn them on for about 14 hours a day to mimic natural sunlight conditions.

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Tip 3 Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity Chamomile flourishes in temperatures between 65 degrees Fahrenheit and 70 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius). Avoid placing your plants near drafts or heating vents, as these could cause temperature fluctuations. Chamomile also prefers moderate humidity levels; if your indoor environment is too dry, consider using a humidifier or placing a tray of water near the plants to maintain moisture levels.

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