Transform your space with these simple pebble arrangements

Indoor pebble arrangements are an easy way to add tranquility and style to any space. These natural elements can be creatively employed to make your interiors a calm haven. By using pebbles in your home decor, you can maintain a calm environment without going through expensive renovations. Here are some easy ways to use pebbles indoors to create peaceful and stylish spaces.

Choosing pebbles Selecting the right pebbles Selecting the right type of pebbles is important to achieve the aesthetic you want in your indoor space. Consider the color, size, and texture of the pebbles when selecting them. Smooth, polished stones work best for modern settings, while rougher textures sit well with the rustic theme. Neutral colors such as white or gray go well with most interiors, while colorful stones can add vibrancy to specific areas.

Zen gardens Creating Zen gardens indoors Zen gardens are another great way to use pebbles indoors. These miniature landscapes usually have sand or gravel with stones arranged meticulously. Arrange pebbles in patterns that exude calmness and simplicity. Use bigger stones as focal points and smaller ones for accents. You can use a small rake to create designs in sand/gravel around the pebbles.

Plant displays Enhancing plant displays with pebbles Pebbles can also beautify your plant displays by introducing texture and contrast into pots/planters. Put a layer of small stones over soil in potted plants to facilitate drainage and avoid soil erosion while watering. Using pebbles also keeps the soil moister for longer, while offering an attractive finish to your greenery.

Water features Designing water features with pebbles Adding water features with pebble arrangements makes indoor spaces soothing. Small fountains or tabletop water features can benefit from pebble bases. They conceal pumps and tubing, while also improving aesthetics. Opt for flat stones that sit well under running water. Make sure they are placed securely inside the feature's basin.