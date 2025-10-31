Indoors gardening 101: How to grow stevia at home

Growing stevia indoors can be a rewarding experience, providing you with a constant supply of natural sweetener. Stevia, a plant native to South America, is known for its sweet leaves that can be used as a sugar substitute. With the right conditions and care, you can grow this plant indoors successfully. Here are some practical tips for growing stevia indoors.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Selecting the right container is key to growing stevia indoors. Choose pots that are at least six inches deep with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. A well-draining potting mix is essential to keep the roots healthy. Make sure the container is large enough to accommodate the plant's growth, as stevia can grow up to three feet tall if given enough space.

Tip 2 Providing adequate light Stevia needs plenty of light to flourish indoors. Place your plants near a south-facing window where they can get at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If natural light isn't sufficient, consider using grow lights to make up for it. Keep the lights about 12 inches above the plants and set them on a timer for consistent lighting.

Tip 3 Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity Stevia does best in temperatures between 65 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius). Keep your indoor environment within this range by avoiding drafts from windows or doors. Humidity levels should be around 50% to mimic the plant's natural habitat. You can use a humidifier or place a water tray near the plants to maintain humidity levels.

Tip 4 Watering and fertilizing wisely Proper watering is essential for healthy stevia growth. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry but avoid overwatering, which can lead to root rot. Fertilize every four weeks with a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half strength during the growing season (spring through summer). Reduce fertilization during fall and winter when growth slows down.