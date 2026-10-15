Italy's most beautiful castles: A list
What's the story
Italy is home to some of the most beautiful castles that speak volumes of the country's rich history and culture. These architectural wonders are scattered across the country, each offering a unique glimpse into the past. From medieval fortresses to Renaissance palaces, these castles are a must-see for anyone interested in history and architecture. Here are some of Italy's most iconic castles that continue to amaze visitors from all over the world.
#1
Castello di Neuschwanstein: A fairy tale fortress
Though located in Germany, Castello di Neuschwanstein is often associated with Italy due to its proximity and popularity among Italian tourists.
This fairy tale-like castle was built in the 19th century and draws millions of visitors every year with its stunning views and romantic architecture.
The castle was commissioned by King Ludwig II as a tribute to Richard Wagner, and features intricate designs inspired by medieval legends.
#2
Castello Sforzesco: A Renaissance masterpiece
Located in Milan, Castello Sforzesco is a prime example of Renaissance architecture.
Once a residence of the powerful Sforza family, this castle now houses several museums and art collections.
Its massive walls and towers give an idea of its former military importance, while the interior showcases works from artists like Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.
#3
Castello di Fenis: A medieval marvel
Nestled in the Aosta Valley, Castello di Fenis is a stunning example of medieval architecture.
The castle is famous for its well-preserved structure, and beautiful frescoes that depict historical events. Its strategic location also made it an important defensive point during the Middle Ages.
Today, visitors can explore its towers and courtyards while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.
#4
Castello Aragonese: An island fortress
Located on Ischia Island in the Bay of Naples, Castello Aragonese is a stunning island fortress connected to the mainland by a causeway.
Built in the sixth century BC, this castle has been expanded over centuries by various rulers, including the Aragonese dynasty in the 15th century.
It features stunning architecture with Gothic elements, along with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.