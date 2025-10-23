5 must-try street snacks that define Ivory Coast's flavor

Ivory Coast, or Côte d'Ivoire, is famous for its vibrant street food culture. The bustling markets and busy streets of the country are filled with delicious snacks that give you a taste of the local life. From savory to sweet, these snacks are an integral part of the Ivorian lifestyle. Here are five street snacks that give you a taste of the rich culinary heritage of the Ivory Coast.

Dish 1 Alloco: Fried plantain delight Alloco is another popular Ivorian snack made from ripe plantains fried until golden brown. The dish is usually served with a spicy pepper sauce and can be eaten alone or as a side dish. The sweetness of the plantain goes perfectly with the heat of the sauce, making it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Dish 2 Attieke: Fermented cassava treat Attieke is made from fermented cassava and is a staple food in many West African countries, including the Ivory Coast. The dish is usually served with onions, tomatoes, and sometimes even vegetables. Its unique texture and tangy flavor make it different from other Ivorian snacks.

Dish 3 Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains Kelewele is another plantain-based snack but with a spicy twist. Ripe plantains are cut into cubes, marinated in spices like ginger and pepper, and then fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This snack is usually enjoyed as an appetizer or side dish.

Dish 4 Gari Fortifie: Nutritious cassava snack Gari Fortifie is made from grated cassava that has been dried into granules. It is mixed with sugar or honey to make it sweeter, making it an ideal snack for those looking for something nutritious yet tasty. People often eat it with milk or yogurt for added flavor.