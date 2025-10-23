Discover Italy's most scenic train journeys

Exploring Italy 's scenic train routes provides a unique way to experience the country's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage. From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastal views of Cinque Terre, these journeys offer travelers a unique opportunity to experience Italy from a different perspective. The trains are not only efficient but also provide panoramic views that make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

#1 Tuscany's rolling hills by train Traveling through Tuscany by train is an experience like no other. The region's famous rolling hills can be best enjoyed from the comfort of a train. The Florence-Siena route is particularly popular, giving you views of picturesque landscapes dotted with cypress trees and medieval towns. Trains are frequent and comfortable, making it easy to hop on and off at different towns like San Gimignano or Montepulciano.

#2 Coastal beauty: Cinque Terre Express The Cinque Terre Express connects five charming villages along Italy's Ligurian coast. This short but scenic route offers stunning views of rugged cliffs and colorful houses perched above the sea. The trains run frequently between the villages, making it easy for tourists to explore each one at their own pace. Notably, this train service is especially useful during peak tourist seasons when roads can get crowded.

#3 Alpine adventures: Bernina Express For those looking for an alpine adventure, the Bernina Express is a must. Connecting Italy with Switzerland, this UNESCO World Heritage route takes you through some of Europe's most breathtaking mountain landscapes. The journey includes crossing over high passes and descending into lush valleys, all while enjoying panoramic views from large windows designed for sightseeing.