How to style jacquard knit tunics this winter

Jacquard knit tunics are the perfect winter wear, offering comfort and style in equal measure. The unique weaving technique gives these tunics their signature patterns, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you're heading to work or a casual outing, jacquard knit tunics can be dressed up or down to suit the occasion. Here are five ways to wear them this winter.

#1 Pair with skinny jeans for a casual look Pairing a jacquard knit tunic with skinny jeans makes for a chic and casual look, perfect for day-to-day activities. The fitted nature of skinny jeans balances the loose fit of the tunic, creating a flattering silhouette. Opt for neutral-colored jeans to keep the focus on the intricate patterns of the tunic. Complete this look with ankle boots or sneakers for an effortless ensemble.

#2 Layer over leggings for comfort For those who prefer comfort above all, layering a jacquard knit tunic over leggings is an ideal choice. This combination is perfect for lounging at home or running errands around town. Choose leggings in solid colors to keep the attention on the tunic's design. Add a long cardigan or an oversized scarf to keep warm without compromising on style.

#3 Dress up with tailored trousers Transform your jacquard knit tunic into a sophisticated outfit by pairing it with tailored trousers. This combination is perfect for office wear or formal gatherings where you want to look polished yet comfortable. Stick to trousers in complementary shades that match the tunic's color palette, and finish off with loafers or low heels for an elegant touch.

#4 Accessorize with statement jewelry Adding statement jewelry can elevate any jacquard knit tunic outfit instantly. Bold necklaces, oversized earrings, or chunky bracelets can add flair and personality to your look without overpowering it. Stick to accessories that complement rather than compete with the intricate patterns of your tunic, ensuring a balanced and harmonious appearance.