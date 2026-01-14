Jaggery + lotus stem: A vegetarian combo you'll love

Jaggery and lotus stem are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes. While jaggery is a natural sweetener, lotus stem adds a crunchy texture and unique flavor. Together, they can create delightful dishes that are both nutritious and tasty. Here are some ways to use these ingredients in your cooking routine.

Dish 1 Sweet and savory stir-fry A stir-fry with lotus stem and jaggery makes for a perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors. Start by slicing the lotus stem into thin rounds and sauteing them with onions, garlic, and ginger. Add a pinch of salt, and then add grated jaggery to the pan. The jaggery will caramelize slightly, giving the dish a rich sweetness that balances the savory elements perfectly.

Dish 2 Jaggery-glazed lotus chips Lotus chips glazed with jaggery make for an irresistible snack option. Slice the lotus stem into thin rounds and fry them until crisp. In another pan, melt some jaggery with water to make a syrup and coat the fried chips in it. Let them cool before serving. These chips are not just tasty but also offer health benefits from both jaggery and lotus stem.

Dish 3 Lotus stem curry with jaggery twist A curry with lotus stem becomes even more delicious with a hint of jaggery. Cook diced lotus stems in a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder. Add tomatoes for tanginess and finish off with a small amount of jaggery for depth of flavor. The sweetness from the jaggery balances out the spices, making it an enjoyable dish.

