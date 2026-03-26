You must explore these lesser-known islands in Japan

Japan is famous for its bustling cities and rich culture, but it also has a number of lesser-known islands that are just waiting to be explored. These hidden gems offer a unique glimpse into the country's natural beauty and traditional way of life. From pristine beaches to lush forests, these islands are perfect for those looking for an off-the-beaten-path adventure in Japan.

#1 Discovering Yakushima's ancient forests Yakushima is famous for its ancient cedar forests, some of which are thousands of years old. The island is a UNESCO World Heritage site and offers hiking trails that take you through diverse ecosystems. Visitors can witness the unique flora and fauna, including the Yakushima macaque and deer. The island's humid climate supports a rich biodiversity, making it a must-visit for nature lovers.

#2 Exploring Sado Island's cultural heritage Sado Island is famous for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. Once home to political exiles, the island has preserved many traditional arts such as Noh theater and Kodo drumming. The Sado Gold Mine gives an insight into Japan's mining history, while the scenic coastline offers beautiful views. Visitors can also explore ancient temples and participate in local festivals.

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#3 Enjoying Amami Oshima's pristine beaches Amami Oshima is famous for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. The island is part of the Amami Gunto National Park and features colorful coral reefs perfect for snorkeling or diving. The subtropical climate means warm weather all year round, making it an ideal destination for beach lovers. In addition to water activities, you can also explore lush jungles filled with unique wildlife.

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