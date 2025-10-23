5 must-visit picnic spots in Japan 

Japan 's seasonal picnic spots are perfect for family outings, giving a taste of the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. These locations, spread across the country, are perfect for picnics during different seasons. From cherry blossoms in spring to colorful foliage in autumn, these spots offer a unique experience for families looking to enjoy the outdoors. Here are five must-visit seasonal picnic spots in Japan.

Spring blooms Cherry blossom viewing at Ueno Park Ueno Park in Tokyo is famous for its cherry blossoms. Every spring, the park comes alive with over 1,000 cherry trees, creating a breathtaking view. Families can enjoy picnics under the blooming trees, while taking in the lively atmosphere of hanami (flower viewing). The park also has museums and a zoo, making it a perfect place for a day out.

Fall colors Autumn leaves at Arashiyama Bamboo Grove Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto is famous for its stunning fall colors. During autumn, the bamboo grove is surrounded by vibrant red and orange leaves. Families can walk through this serene environment and enjoy a peaceful picnic amid nature's beauty. The nearby Iwatayama Monkey Park also offers an interesting diversion for kids.

Summer shade Summer fun at Nara Park Nara Park is famous for its free-roaming deer and lush greenery, making it a perfect summer picnic spot. Families can enjoy the cool shade of the trees while watching deer roam freely around them. The park also features historic sites, making it a perfect blend of nature and culture.

Winter serenity Winter wonderland at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo is a peaceful retreat during winter months when snow blankets its landscapes. The garden's diverse plant life provides an ideal backdrop for winter picnics away from city hustle and bustle. Families can stroll through different garden sections while enjoying hot drinks amidst tranquil surroundings.