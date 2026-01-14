How to use jicama in cooking

Jicama, a root vegetable with a crisp texture and mild flavor, is making waves in African vegetarian cuisine. Its versatility makes it an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes across the continent. From salads to stews, jicama is being used to add crunch and nutrition to traditional recipes. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that have jicama as the star ingredient.

Dish 1 Jicama and mango salad This refreshing salad combines the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the crunch of jicama. Tossed with lime juice, cilantro, and a hint of chili, this dish is perfect for those who love a balance of sweet and spicy flavors. The crispness of jicama complements the soft texture of mangoes, making it an ideal side dish or light meal option.

Dish 2 Spicy jicama slaw A twist on traditional coleslaw, this spicy version uses shredded jicama as its base. Mixed with cabbage, carrots, and a spicy dressing made from vinegar and chili paste, this slaw packs a punch. It's great as a topping for sandwiches or served alongside grilled vegetables for added texture and flavor.

Dish 3 Jicama stew with beans Incorporating jicama into hearty stews adds both nutrition and crunch. In this dish, diced jicama is simmered with beans in a savory broth flavored with garlic, tomatoes, and spices like cumin or coriander. The result is a filling meal that offers protein from the beans and fiber from the jicama.

Dish 4 Crispy jicama fries These baked fries are a healthier alternative to regular potato fries. Thinly sliced jicama is seasoned with herbs like rosemary or thyme before being baked until crispy. They make for an excellent snack or side dish when served with dips like hummus or guacamole.