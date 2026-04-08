Jicama: These recipes with this crunchy root vegetable are yummy!

Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable, is taking the world by storm with its versatility and health benefits. With a mild flavor and crisp texture, it can be added to several dishes. It is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a healthy option for those looking to eat healthy. Here are five innovative ways to add jicama to your meals.

Tip 1 Jicama slaw with citrus dressing Jicama slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw. Simply julienne jicama with cabbage and carrots, and toss them in a citrus dressing made with lime juice, orange zest, and honey. The dressing enhances the natural sweetness of jicama while adding a tangy twist. This slaw makes for an excellent side dish or topping for tacos.

Tip 2 Jicama fries with spicy dip For a healthier alternative to regular fries, try jicama fries. Cut jicama into fry shapes and bake them until golden brown. Serve with a spicy dip made from yogurt, chili powder, and lime juice for an added kick. These fries are not only delicious, but also packed with nutrients.

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Tip 3 Jicama chips with guacamole Thinly slice jicama and bake until crisp to make a crunchy snack option. These chips pair perfectly with guacamole or salsa for dipping. The neutral flavor of jicama complements the rich taste of avocado-based dips without overpowering them.

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Tip 4 Jicama salad with mango salsa Combine diced jicama with mango salsa for a vibrant salad option that bursts with flavor. The sweetness of mango balances the crunchiness of jicama perfectly, while cilantro adds an aromatic touch. This salad is perfect as an appetizer or light lunch option.