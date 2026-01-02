Jicama v/s kohlrabi: Which veggie has more vitamin C?

Jicama and kohlrabi are two root vegetables that have become quite popular for their health benefits. Both are low-calorie, crunchy, and packed with nutrients, especially vitamin C. While they may look similar, they have different flavors and nutritional profiles. In this article, we will compare the vitamin C content of jicama and kohlrabi to see which one gives you more of this important nutrient.

#1 Vitamin C content in jicama Jicama is a root vegetable known for its crisp texture and mildly sweet flavor. It is also a good source of vitamin C, providing about 20% of the daily recommended intake per one cup serving. This makes it a great option for people looking to increase their vitamin C consumption through natural foods.

#2 Kohlrabi's nutritional profile Kohlrabi, a member of the cabbage family, has a unique taste somewhere between cabbage and broccoli. It is also high in vitamin C, offering about 140% of the daily recommended intake per one cup serving. Its high vitamin C content makes it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their immune system and overall health.

#3 Comparing health benefits Both jicama and kohlrabi offer health benefits beyond just vitamin C content. Jicama is high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full. Kohlrabi has antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body. Including either of these vegetables in your diet can help you maintain good health.