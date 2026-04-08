Does jogging or rope skipping burn more calories?

Jogging and rope skipping are two of the most popular cardiovascular exercises that can help you stay fit. Both exercises have their own set of benefits, making them suitable for different fitness goals and preferences. While jogging is a low-impact exercise that can be done outdoors or on a treadmill, rope skipping is a high-intensity workout that can be performed in small spaces. Here's a look at the benefits of both, and how they can help you stay fit.

#1 Cardiovascular health benefits Both jogging and rope skipping are great for improving cardiovascular health. Jogging helps in building endurance over time as it keeps the heart rate up for longer periods. Rope skipping, on the other hand, gives a quick burst of intensity that can improve heart function and circulation. Regular practice of either can lower the risk of heart disease by improving blood flow and reducing blood pressure.

#2 Calorie burning potential If you are looking to burn calories quickly, rope skipping is the way to go. This exercise can burn around 10 to 16 calories per minute, depending on the intensity level. Jogging burns around eight to 12 calories per minute at a moderate pace. If you are short on time but want to burn a lot of calories, rope skipping is a great option.

Advertisement

#3 Muscle engagement differences Rope skipping engages more muscle groups at once due to its dynamic nature. It works on your calves, thighs, shoulders, and core muscles all at once. Jogging mainly works on your lower body muscles like quadriceps and hamstrings, but it also helps in toning calves with regular practice.

Advertisement