Delicious food combos: Creative ways to pair espresso and orange
What's the story
Pairing espresso with orange creates a surprisingly delicious flavor combination that can totally change how you enjoy your coffee.
This article features five creative ways to combine these two ingredients, adding a bright and unexpected twist to your regular cup of joe.
Each recommendation is designed to perfectly balance the bitter intensity of espresso with the sweet and tangy freshness of orange, ranging from easy enhancements to fancy recipes.
Simple start
Espresso with a twist of orange peel
Infusing a hint of orange into your espresso is as simple as adding a twist of orange peel.
The oils from the peel subtly mingle with the espresso, creating a harmonious blend of robust coffee flavor and refreshing citrus aroma.
This technique requires nothing more than a fresh orange peel, making it an easy way for anyone to elevate their morning brew.
Sweet blend
Orange-infused simple syrup in espresso
If you like your coffee sweet but want to avoid the artificial flavors of store-bought creamers, try making your own orange-infused simple syrup.
Just simmer equal parts water and sugar with strips of orange zest until the sugar is fully dissolved.
Let it cool, strain out the zest, and add a teaspoon or two to your espresso for a sweet, citrusy twist.
Refreshing cold brew
Cold brew espresso with orange slices
Making your espresso a cold brew affair with fresh orange slices is extra refreshing during the summer.
Combine ground espresso beans and cold water in a jar, then let it steep overnight in the fridge.
The next day, strain out the grounds and serve over ice with thin slices of orange.
Cold brewing mellifies the bitterness of the espresso, while the bright notes of orange provide a perfect counterpoint.
Decadent cocktail
Chocolate-orange espresso martini
For a decadent dessert or a sophisticated digestif, master the art of the chocolate-orange espresso martini.
Simply shake chilled espresso, vodka, chocolate liqueur, and a splash of orange bitters in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Strain into a martini glass and garnish with an orange twist for a classy cocktail that combines velvety chocolate notes with vibrant citrus accents.
Sweet snack
Baked espresso-orange glazed doughnuts
Add a refreshing twist to your morning routine by incorporating freshly squeezed orange juice and zest into your doughnut batter.
Once baked to perfection, immerse each doughnut into a tantalizing espresso glaze made from powdered sugar and robust brewed espresso.
This dynamic duo not only jump-starts your day but also satisfies sweet cravings with its invigorating and decadent twist.