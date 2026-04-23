How to make kachori chaat at home

Kachori chaat is a popular street food breakfast option, which marries the crispy texture of kachoris with a medley of spicy and tangy flavors. This dish is commonly found in the streets of India, where vendors whip it up in a jiffy, making it a go-to option for those looking for a quick, yet satisfying meal. The combination of textures and flavors makes it a favorite among street food lovers.

#1 The crispy kachori base The kachori is the star of this dish. Made with flour and lentil stuffing, these deep-fried balls are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The stuffing can be spicy or mildly flavored, depending on the region. The crispiness of the kachori serves as the perfect base for the other ingredients in the chat.

#2 Tangy tamarind chutney Tamarind chutney is an essential component of kachori chaat, adding a tangy twist to every bite. Prepared from tamarind pulp, sugar, and spices, this chutney gives the right balance of sweet and sour flavors. It goes perfectly with the spicy notes of kachoris, elevating the overall taste experience.

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#3 Spicy chickpea topping Chickpeas are usually added to kachori chat for an extra layer of texture and flavor. Cooked with spices like cumin and coriander powder, these chickpeas add a hearty element to the dish. Their spiciness complements the other components while adding protein content, making it a more filling meal option.

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