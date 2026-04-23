How to make kachori chaat at home
What's the story
Kachori chaat is a popular street food breakfast option, which marries the crispy texture of kachoris with a medley of spicy and tangy flavors. This dish is commonly found in the streets of India, where vendors whip it up in a jiffy, making it a go-to option for those looking for a quick, yet satisfying meal. The combination of textures and flavors makes it a favorite among street food lovers.
#1
The crispy kachori base
The kachori is the star of this dish. Made with flour and lentil stuffing, these deep-fried balls are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The stuffing can be spicy or mildly flavored, depending on the region. The crispiness of the kachori serves as the perfect base for the other ingredients in the chat.
#2
Tangy tamarind chutney
Tamarind chutney is an essential component of kachori chaat, adding a tangy twist to every bite. Prepared from tamarind pulp, sugar, and spices, this chutney gives the right balance of sweet and sour flavors. It goes perfectly with the spicy notes of kachoris, elevating the overall taste experience.
#3
Spicy chickpea topping
Chickpeas are usually added to kachori chat for an extra layer of texture and flavor. Cooked with spices like cumin and coriander powder, these chickpeas add a hearty element to the dish. Their spiciness complements the other components while adding protein content, making it a more filling meal option.
Tip 1
Fresh garnishes for flavor boost
Fresh garnishes like chopped onions, coriander leaves, and sev add more flavor and texture to kachori chat. Onions add crunchiness; coriander leaves add freshness; sev gives extra crunchiness when sprinkled on top just before serving time. These garnishes not only make the dish look good but also enhance its taste by adding more layers of flavor complexity.