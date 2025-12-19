Tried Rajasthan's tangy breakfast drink kanji vada yet?

Kanji vada is a popular breakfast drink from the streets of Rajasthan . This tangy and spicy drink is prepared by soaking lentil dumplings in fermented mustard water. The drink is a perfect blend of flavors, giving a refreshing start to the day. It is not only tasty but also nutritious, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Here's all about this unique Rajasthani drink.

#1 Ingredients that make it special The main ingredients of kanji vada are black gram lentils, mustard seeds, and spices such as cumin and black pepper. The lentils are soaked overnight and ground to a paste before being shaped into small balls or vadas. Mustard seeds are soaked in water for fermentation, giving the drink its characteristic tanginess. Spices add depth to the flavor profile, making it an unforgettable experience.

#2 Preparation process explained To prepare kanji vada, soak black gram lentils overnight and grind them with spices to make a thick batter. Shape small balls and deep-fry them until golden brown. For the kanji base, soak mustard seeds in water for two days until they ferment. Mix this liquid with water and add spices like cumin powder for extra flavor before adding fried vadas.

#3 Health benefits of kanji vada Kanji vada is not just delicious but also healthy. The fermented mustard water is loaded with probiotics, which are great for gut health and digestion. The drink is also low on calories but high on nutrients, making it the perfect option for those who want to eat healthy without compromising on taste. The spices used also have anti-inflammatory properties, which add to its health benefits.