Kayaking in India: Top spots, tips, and more

India's rivers, apart from the Ganges and Brahmaputra, promise some thrilling kayaking for adventure seekers. While the former two are well-known, these lesser-known waterways guarantee you an adrenaline-pumping time and an opportunity to experience untouched natural beauty and rich ecosystems. Kayaking in these rivers is an exhilarating way to connect with nature and explore off-beat landscapes. Here are some of them.

#1 Exploring the Betwa River Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh's Betwa River presents a tranquil, yet adventurous kayaking experience. Famous for calm waters with a mix of rapids, it is perfect for both beginners and veteran kayakers. The river flows through dense forests and ancient ruins, creating a beautiful setting for your journey. Kayaking on Betwa takes you deep into history, while also offering a taste of nature's serenity.

#2 Discovering the Teesta River The Teesta River in Sikkim is famous for its treacherous rapids that draw adventure enthusiasts from across the globe. Ranging from easy to difficult levels, the river caters to all skill levels, making it ideal for beginners and pros alike. The area is flanked by lush forests and massive mountains, providing stunning views as you glide through it. Kayaking on Teesta guarantees an adrenaline-rushing experience amid gorgeous vistas.

#3 Navigating the Kali River Flowing along the India-Nepal border, Kali River offers an exhilarating kayaking experience with its rapid currents and picturesque views. This river is especially frequented by those looking for a perfect mix of adventure and culture. As you row through its waters, you'll find quaint villages where time seems to have stopped. Kali River offers you the opportunity to experience both scenic beauty and cultural heritage.

#4 Venturing into the Subansiri River The Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh presents one of India's most remote kayaking experiences. Famous for its pristine surroundings and treacherous rapids, this river lures seasoned kayakers seeking solitude in nature's lap. A ride on the Subansiri takes you through thick rainforests full of wildlife, while also giving you a glimpse into tribal life on its banks. An ideal spot for adventure off-the-beaten-path.