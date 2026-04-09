Kettlebell flow: A must-try workout for improving your strength

Kettlebell flow workouts are a great way to improve your strength, balance, and coordination. These exercises involve a series of movements that are fluidly connected, using the kettlebell's unique shape and weight distribution. By adding these workouts to your routine, you can improve your overall fitness and athletic performance. Here are five essential kettlebell flow workouts that target these key areas.

Drive 1 Single-arm swing to snatch The single-arm swing to snatch is a killer exercise for building explosive power and improving coordination. Start with a single-arm swing, then transition into a snatch by pulling the kettlebell up and over your shoulder in one smooth motion. This flow works your shoulders, back, and core, while improving your grip strength. Practice this movement slowly at first to get the technique right before increasing speed.

Drive 2 Turkish get-up flow The Turkish get-up flow is a comprehensive workout that improves balance and stability. It involves moving from lying down to standing up while holding a kettlebell overhead. This exercise works nearly every muscle group in the body, particularly the core and shoulders. Practicing this flow regularly can improve your functional strength and mobility.

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Drive 3 Kettlebell windmill sequence The kettlebell windmill sequence is perfect for improving flexibility and core strength. Start by holding the kettlebell overhead with one hand while bending at the hips to touch the opposite foot with your free hand. Keep your eyes on the kettlebell throughout the movement to maintain balance and control. This sequence works your obliques, hamstrings, and shoulders.

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Drive 4 Double kettlebell front squat press The double kettlebell front squat press combines lower body strength with upper body endurance. Hold two kettlebells at chest height as you squat down, then press them overhead as you stand back up. This flow targets quads, glutes, chest, and triceps, and improves overall body coordination.