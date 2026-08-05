How Khandvi became a global favorite
What's the story
Khandvi, a traditional Gujarati snack, has come a long way from being a household favorite to a global sensation. This delicate roll of gram flour and yogurt is now being enjoyed in various parts of the world. Its journey from local kitchens to international menus is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cuisine. Here's looking at how khandvi evolved and became a beloved dish worldwide.
#1
Origins and traditional preparation
Khandvi originated in Gujarat, where it was traditionally prepared with gram flour and yogurt.
The mixture is cooked until it thickens and is spread on flat surfaces to cool. Once set, it is cut into strips and rolled up.
The dish is usually tempered with mustard seeds, sesame seeds, and curry leaves. Its delicate texture and subtle flavors make it a favorite snack or appetizer.
#2
Global expansion through Indian restaurants
As Indian cuisine gained popularity across the globe, khandvi also made its way onto restaurant menus outside India.
Indian restaurants in countries such as the US, UK, and Australia serve this dish as part of their offerings.
The demand for authentic Indian snacks has led chefs to experiment with traditional recipes while keeping the essence intact.
#3
Fusion variations in modern cuisine
In modern-day cooking, khandvi has also been given a fusion twist.
Chefs have started experimenting with different fillings such as spinach or cheese, and even adding international spices such as oregano or basil.
These variations have made khandvi appealing to a wider audience who prefer innovative flavors without losing out on its traditional charm.
#4
Tips for making perfect khandvi at home
For those looking to make perfect khandvi at home, start with a smooth batter, free of lumps.
Cook it on low flame, stirring continuously, until it reaches a pouring consistency.
Spread evenly on a greased surface, let it cool, and then cut into strips.
Roll tightly for the best results, ensuring each roll is uniform in size and shape.