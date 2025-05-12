Kickboxing v/s swimming: Which one keeps you fitter?
Kickboxing and swimming are two of the most popular forms of exercises that are distinctively beneficial for cardiovascular health as well as building strength.
Both of these activities target different muscle groups and offer unique advantages, making them great options for anyone wanting to boost their fitness levels.
Here, we take a look at the exact benefits of kickboxing and swimming.
Cardiovascular benefits of kickboxing
Kickboxing is an intense workout that can boost your cardiovascular health significantly.
The combination of punches, kicks, and rapid movements elevates your heart rate, improving heart function over time.
Regular kickboxing sessions can also enhance your endurance by increasing your lung capacity and promoting the efficient use of oxygen in your body.
This high-intensity workout also helps in burning calories quickly, aiding weight management.
Strength building through kickboxing
Not only does kickboxing improve cardio, but it also builds strength as you are engaging multiple muscle groups at once.
The repetitive motions of punching and kicking help tone your muscles in the arms, legs, core, and back.
Plus, just the act of keeping your balance while doing so helps strengthen your stabilizing muscles.
Eventually, you could see more definition and strength in your body.
Swimming for cardiovascular health
Swimming is a low-impact exercise that provides significant cardiovascular benefits without stressing the joints.
It consists of continuous movement against the resistance of water, which increases heart rate while being easy on the body.
Regular swimming sessions can make circulation more efficient by improving the way blood flows around the body, while also increasing lung capacity due to controlled breathing techniques during strokes.
Muscle strengthening with swimming
Swimming hits almost every major muscle group, from arms to legs and core to holding against constant water resistance.
This repetitive act over time in the pool allows gradual muscular development, including toning and strength gains.
Regular practice leads to visible improvements and contributes a lot to overall physical levels.