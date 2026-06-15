Hiking Mount Kilimanjaro on your list? Read this

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The Lemosho Route: A hidden gem

The Lemosho Route is famous for its pristine beauty and less foot traffic. Starting from the west side of Kilimanjaro, it offers stunning views of rainforests and moorlands. The route is ideal for trekkers who want to acclimatize slowly, as it has a longer itinerary than other paths. This way, climbers can enjoy the scenery without compromising on safety or comfort.